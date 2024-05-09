Investigations have been carried out into why a section of river turned red.

The section of the River Witham in Grantham’s Wyndham Park is now clear after it was spotted to be red yesterday (Thursday, May 8).

Anglian Water and the Environment Agency were notified of the unusual water colour and the cause of the change in colour has still not been revealed.

The River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, appears to be red. Photo: RSM Photography

The Environment Agency said they notified Anglian Water, which said it carried out a preliminary investigation.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We’ve not been made aware of any impacts, such as fish in distress.

“However, we encourage members of the public to report any environmental impacts to us on 0800 807060.”

Anglian Water said it had carried out an assessment yesterday to see if it is their asset. However, a spokesperson said it wasn’t related to any of its assets and it “may have been caused by a third-party asset”.

They also claimed this was an Environment Agency issue.