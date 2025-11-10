Ten guests, one island and a deadly secret are coming to a town stage.

Grantham Dramatic Society will bring Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None to the Guildhall Theatre, in Grantham.

The production runs from Wednesday, November 12, to Saturday, November 15, with evening performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Ten guests. One island. No escape. Can you solve the mystery?

The story follows ten strangers invited to a remote island by a mysterious host. As each guest confronts their past, an unseen hand begins to claim victims one by one, leaving audiences guessing who, if anyone, will survive.

Christie’s tale of guilt, paranoia and justice remains the world’s best-selling mystery, captivating readers and theatre-goers alike for generations.

Directors Helen Pack and Sarah Clark said: “When we read this play we were captivated by the brilliant characters and the twisting plot.

“If you don’t know And Then There Were None, it’s somehow both classic Agatha Christie, and entirely unique. We’re both big fans of the great crime novelist, and jumped at the chance to produce this show.

“The cast that we’ve assembled is wonderful – a blend of regular GDS performers and talent that’s brand new to the group, and Grantham.

“Theatre-goers will definitely meet some new faces, and we know they won’t be disappointed – there’s some true talent on show.”

Tickets are £14, or £12 for concessions, with a £2 group discount available when six or more full-price tickets are booked together.