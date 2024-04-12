Two new food outlets could create over 25 jobs in a town.

The Heritage Social Group is opening two new food businesses in Grantham, including Westgate Bakery in Market Place and Westgate 1852, based in the former Westgate Hall.

Due to open this spring, 10 new jobs are to be created at Westgate Bakery and at Westgate 1852, a minimum of 15 jobs will be on offer.

Westgate Hall in Grantham.

The planned location for Westgate Bakery.

Chef Adebola Adeshina, owner of the Heritage Social Group, said: “Significant investment is going into the regeneration of Grantham and we are thrilled to be part of it.

“We believe in the Lincolnshire town and see the opportunities its renaissance provides.

“That’s why we are creating two new vibrant eateries for local people to enjoy and which we are confident will help draw people into Grantham itself.”

Opening in 2025, Westgate 1852 will include a 70-seater restaurant downstairs, private dining room for 40 guests, cocktail bar, lounge, wine shop and open kitchens.

Inside Westgate Hall.

Inside Westgate Hall when works were taking place in 2023.

A £300,000 grant from the Grantham High Street Action Zone Programme - funded by Historic England and South Kesteven District Council - enabled improvement works to take place to reform the former hall back into use.

Inside Westgate Hall when works were taking place in 2023.

Adebola hopes the restaurant will reach the successes of its Michelin Guide restaurant The Chubby Castor in Castor, near Peterborough.

Westgate Bakery will incorporate an artisan bakery and 60-seater cafe over two floors and will be open seven days a week.

Goods on offer will include focaccia sandwiches, poke bowls and contemporary food to go and all will be sourced from local suppliers.

