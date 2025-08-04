Officers have released images of two people they wish to trace after a man was attacked in a supermarket.

The incident happened on Friday, July 18, just before 8.30pm at the Sainsbury’s in Market Street, Bingham.

The 20-year-old victim was punched multiple times.

Police have released images of two people they wish to trace after a man was attacked in a Bingham supermarket. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

During the incident, the victim’s dad intervened and in the struggle has dropped his phone. A second man then stole the phone.

Police were called and the two men fled the scene.

The victim received bruising to his eyes and cheeks and a red gash to the back of his head.

Police have now released images of two men they wish to trace who could help them further their investigation.

They are calling on the public’s help to identify them.

PC Beth Wharmby, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a nasty assault in a supermarket which could have left the victim with serious injuries.

“The victim hit his head on the floor due to the ferocity of the attack. Luckily the victim’s dad intervened, which prevented further punches being thrown.

“During the attack the victim’s dad dropped his phone, which was stolen by another man.

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously and are determined to catch those responsible so they can be put before the courts.

“We have released images of two men that could help us with our inquiries and are calling on the public’s help to identify them.

“Do you know the men in the images? Are you the men in the images? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible by calling 101 quoting incident number 0779 of July 18, 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."