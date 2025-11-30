The winner of The Grantham Journal Awards’ Businessperson of the Year category has shown their true fighting spirit recently as he has had to overcome a setback to keep his business going.

The award, judged by Paul Green of Business Unfinished and Alex Wade of Mark Bates Limited, is awarded to the individual who has made an outstanding personal contribution to drive their business forward in the past 12 months.

Taking home the prize was Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan’s Kitchen Co. which offers homemade smash burgers and pizzas from his van, taking in Grantham and many surrounding villages.

Nathan Nicholas-Barry - Nathans’s Kitchen Co. wins Businessperson of the Year Award, judged by Mark Bates Ltd. The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

The other finalists in the category were James Laurie of Amberly Limited and Jennifer Low of Scots Hair Design Limited.

Paul Green of Business Unfinished presented Nathan with his award, and he said he was “humbled” to win the category and was in a state of shock:

“I cant believe it, I’m really humbled and can’t thank everyone enough. Everyone in the category deserved to win.”

Paul Green of Business Unfinished presents an award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Nathan said that he plans to display his trophy in pride of place in the window of his van — once he gets up and running again as his food truck is currently off the road and he has been operating his business via a pop-tent.

Judge Paul Green said: “Every awards judge says it’s really hard judging business people — especially when there are three very different businesses — but the vision for this business is crystal clear.

“They have clear values and that shines through and shows the resilience in business, and a clear business vision for the future.”

“In business it’s always up and down like a yo-yo,” Nathan added, “I really don’t know what to say, other than to thank everyone who has supported me and I’ll keep pushing forward.“