A natural burial ground has won an award.

The Vale of Belvoir Natural Burial Ground, in Bottesford upon Beacon Hill, has won Excellence in Planning for the Natural Environment award in the East Midlands Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) awards.

The award celebrates exceptional projects that actively contribute to preserving, improving or rejuvenating its natural resources and landscapes.

Clair Goodson, who owns the grounds alongside James, Emily and George Goodson, said: “As a family, we are very proud of this achievement and for the site to be recognised at a regional and national level for its environmental commitments and landscape benefits.”

After winning the regional award, the natural burial ground was entered into the RTPI national awards as finalists for Planning Excellence.

The burial ground placed in the top five selected businesses in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.