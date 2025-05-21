A wildlife-friendly dog exercise paddock will combine space for pets and nature, council leaders say.

The 4,000sq m site on Wyndham Park’s east side near Sandon Road in Grantham, features secure fencing for dogs to be exercised safely both on and off the lead.

The space opens on Monday (May 26) and has been designed to double as a wildflower meadow with newly planted trees to support bees, pollinators and biodiversity.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

South Kesteven District Council created the facility after residents called for more natural spaces.

It is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the council’s “Make Space for Nature” initiative.

A council poll showed 71% of respondents supported the idea of combining secure dog spaces with biodiversity improvements.

Cabinet member for environment Rhys Baker (Ind) said the wildflower area would help nature recover while benefiting residents.

“Spending time in nature is good for our physical and mental health,” said Coun Baker.

“When SKDC invests in habitats and wildlife, we are investing in our wellbeing.”

Eleven native trees – including field maple and Scots pine – support biodiversity and climate resilience.

“Keeping and improving open green spaces like those in Wyndham Park also tackles pollution, makes the park cooler in the summer and – as an added bonus – locks away CO2,” said Coun Baker.

Deputy council leader Paul Stokes (Ind) said the council was monitoring the scheme for wider rollout.

“Our rewilding efforts are being carefully trialled to gauge public support and test practical impacts,” he said.