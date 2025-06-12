A nature reserve team has thanked visitors for their support after welcoming an increased number of attendees to its annual event.

Families were able to take in the stunning landscapes at Boothby Wildland near Grantham over the weekend at its third Nature Day.

Organisers say the ‘fantastic’ event saw a 50% increase in the number of visitors compared to previous years.

Eco-ranger Lloyd Park with visitors. Photo: David Lowndes

Going wild! Lydia Larocque in the meadows at Ketton Green Festival. Photo: David Lowndes

The day included lots of free activities such as pond dipping and bug hunting and attendees were able to explore the area with guided walks and bird ringing demonstrations.

A spokesperson from the nature reserve said: “Boothby Wildland’s third Nature Day was a fantastic day.

“We had a great attendance, and many people stayed for much of the day to enjoy all the activities and guided walks.

A wild bird being ringed at Boothby Wildland Nature Day. Photo: David Lowndes

Gaia Wittle looking at moths in a tank. Photo: David Lowndes

“Many thanks to Great Wood Farm, Adam Logan, East Mercia Rivers Trust, the Butterfly Conservation and our dedicated volunteers for joining us to make the day a great success.”