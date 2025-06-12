Boothby Wildland Nature Reserve team thrilled with turnout to 3rd Nature Day
A nature reserve team has thanked visitors for their support after welcoming an increased number of attendees to its annual event.
Families were able to take in the stunning landscapes at Boothby Wildland near Grantham over the weekend at its third Nature Day.
Organisers say the ‘fantastic’ event saw a 50% increase in the number of visitors compared to previous years.
The day included lots of free activities such as pond dipping and bug hunting and attendees were able to explore the area with guided walks and bird ringing demonstrations.
A spokesperson from the nature reserve said: “Boothby Wildland’s third Nature Day was a fantastic day.
“We had a great attendance, and many people stayed for much of the day to enjoy all the activities and guided walks.
“Many thanks to Great Wood Farm, Adam Logan, East Mercia Rivers Trust, the Butterfly Conservation and our dedicated volunteers for joining us to make the day a great success.”