Lincolnshire Police discover nearly 200 cannabis plants in raid at former shop in Grantham
Published: 14:41, 10 April 2024
| Updated: 14:58, 10 April 2024
Nearly 200 cannabis plants have been discovered in a police raid.
Lincolnshire Police raided the former Indre Shop in Bridge End Road, Grantham this afternoon (Wednesday, April 10), and discovered between 100 and 200 cannabis plants, with a street value running into thousands of pounds.
Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.
More on this as we get it.