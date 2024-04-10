Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police discover nearly 200 cannabis plants in raid at former shop in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 14:41, 10 April 2024
 | Updated: 14:58, 10 April 2024

Nearly 200 cannabis plants have been discovered in a police raid.

Lincolnshire Police raided the former Indre Shop in Bridge End Road, Grantham this afternoon (Wednesday, April 10), and discovered between 100 and 200 cannabis plants, with a street value running into thousands of pounds.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Lincolnshire Police raided the former Indre Shop in Bridge End Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
Lincolnshire Police raided the former Indre Shop in Bridge End Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

More on this as we get it.

