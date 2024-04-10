Nearly 200 cannabis plants have been discovered in a police raid.

Lincolnshire Police raided the former Indre Shop in Bridge End Road, Grantham this afternoon (Wednesday, April 10), and discovered between 100 and 200 cannabis plants, with a street value running into thousands of pounds.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Lincolnshire Police raided the former Indre Shop in Bridge End Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

More on this as we get it.