Last year saw a lot of work in the town centre, which caused its fair share of disruption but as a result we are now seeing the buds of community in the town centre, writes Michelle Wright of Grantham Business Club.

When I was growing up in Grantham the Saturday market was a must-go destination for a lot of town folk, and over the years, for myriad reasons, this has dwindled. However, the end of last year we saw some exciting shows, music, all round entertainment which is bringing people together - lots more planned too!

Did you know that networking is also about building a community? A lot of people think it’s about selling, but it’s not. Obviously, in business we all want to sell our goods and services but it’s not always about just that.

Grantham Business Club writes about how networking can help build a community

One of the questions that is frequently asked is why do you do what you do, what is your ‘why’? And often the reply is that they want to help people, and that is one of the reasons that I, and many others, network. Let’s be honest, it’s unlikely that you will make a sale on your first visit to a networking group because you need to get to know someone, find out a bit about them, decide if you like them and want to work with them – know, like, trust.

So, you go a few more times, and you build business relationships, even friendships and then, slowly, but surely a community is formed. Through that community you can make informed choices about the people you want to work with, and businesses that you can recommend because, where I can, I prefer to use local people, and, in turn, people will do the same for you.

Grantham Business Club aims to foster local businesses enabling attendees of their monthly meeting to grow and strengthen ties within the community. Every meeting offers the opportunity to learn and collaborate over a coffee and a Watkins sausage bap! Grantham Retailers also gives those who are unable to make the early Friday morning the chance to be part of that same community, meeting instead every second Thursday of the month, in the evening. Location varies, follow Grantham Retailers on Facebook for details.

The next Grantham Business Club morning meeting is on Friday 21 March at 7am at the Jubilee Church Life Centre. For booking go to www.granthambusinessclub.co.uk.