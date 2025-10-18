Networking is a big part of my business, probably the most important in terms of marketing what I do and building working relationships, so you’ll often hear me advocate the benefits of networking, and mostly people agree with me, writes Michelle Wright of Grantham Business Club.

On the other hand, I’m often told that they are too busy to network, therefore don’t need to. However, I beg to differ.The thing is networking is not about selling. Of course, we all want to promote our products and services, but don’t we also want to grow our businesses, and networking can offer excellent opportunities for growth.

It’s also a chance to learn from others’ experiences, gain fresh perspectives, and discover innovative ways to approach challenges within your own business. In addition, there might be people in the room who will be a benefit to your business – somebody who can make your life easier, potentially freeing up your time so that you can do the stuff in your business that you’re good at and spend less time on the stuff that you put off every month!

At Grantham Business Club we have people covering a wide range of businesses from social media management, styling, finance options to print and design and business coaching – and the best bit is that Grantham Business Club doesn’t interfere with your working day because it’s finished by 9am! Yes, that means an early start, but the benefits are being part of the local business community which may result in your business being first to mind when your area is discussed or making meaningful business connections or collaborations so that you are recommended, and you can recommend others.

We are once again at the stunning Harlaxton Manor for “An Evening at Harlaxton Manor” on Tuesday, December 16. This popular event is a collaborative venture between Newark and Grantham Business Clubs to celebrate closing out 2025, we are looking forward to hosting a delightful drinks reception and a two-course meal along with a few treats and surprises!

The event, sponsored by one of Grantham Business Club’s patron sponsors – Inara Systems, is not a conventional networking event - although there will be plenty of opportunity to see old and new business friends and contacts – so you are welcome to bring along partners/guests. Tickets are available through the website.

For further details, booking and what to expect at our Friday morning meetings please visit www.granthambusinessclub.co.uk. Networking truly works best when you show up, get involved, and give as much as you hope to receive. Don’t forget to book beforehand to guarantee your sausage or bacon bap!

Our next meeting is on Friday, November 21, at the Jubilee Life Centre in the centre of Grantham, doors open at 7am for a 7.30am start.