An interactive toy is being used at Grantham Hospital to help children understand how an MRI scanner works.

A £15,000 Kitten Scanner, purchased through the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, is being used at Grantham and District Hospital.

A kitten scanner is a miniature version of a normal MRI scanner, and children pick from three characters, Ollie the elephant, Chris the crocodile and Doris the duck.

Play leader Sandy Crook showing Phoebe the Kitten Scanner.

These characters are then taken through the mini scanner to show children how an MRI scanner works before they have their scan, potentially reducing their fear of having one and reducing the need for sedation.

Play leader Sandy Crook, who helped to introduce the scanner alongside radiographer Helen Disbrow-Carpenter, said: “I absolutely love my job.

Phoebe picking a character to put through the Kitten Scanner at Grantham Hospital.

“I spend most of my time working as a nursery nurse at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, but really enjoy coming to Grantham to help prepare children for their scans using the Kitten Scanner.

“Coming to hospital is daunting for anyone, but especially when you are a child.

A smiley Phoebe with the Kitten Scanner at Grantham Hospital.

“By using the app and playing with the Kitten Scanner the children understand what is happening and can ask any questions they might have.

“Only when they are comfortable, I bring them from the Kingfisher Suite and across the courtyard for them to have their own MRI scan with Helen and the team.

Sandy Crook showing Phoebe and her father Chris into the MRI scanner room.

“They know what it will look like, what sounds they might hear and they can also pick a film to watch while they are having their scan.

“We also allow a parent to be present and have a ribbon that they and their child can each hold an end of throughout the scan for support and comfort.”

Helen Disbrow-Carpenter helping Phoebe through the scanner.

Helen also said: “Previously, many of our young patients may have needed to be sedated for their scan, but now through play we can do it without.

“By not needing sedation it means they can have their scans quicker.

Left to right: Chris McCormack, Phoebe's dad, Phoebe McCormack and Helen Disbrow-Carpenter

“It is so much better for our patients, their parents and also it frees up hospital resources for our other patients.”

Phoebe McCormack, nine, from near Lincoln recently had a scan at Grantham and said the Kitten Scanner “really helped” with her nerves before her scan.

She added: “I was able to ask lots of questions and so when I was having my scan I knew what to expect. It wasn’t frightening as I knew what was going on.

“I would tell other boys and girls that there is nothing to worry about and to come and see for themselves if they need a scan.”