New accessible toilets have opened in a Grantham park, aiming to provide safe and comfortable amenities for people who require specialised facilities.

South Kesteven District Council has unveiled its second Changing Places disabled toilet facility near the Memorial Arch in Wyndham Park.

Equipped with ceiling track hoists, privacy screens, support rails, and height-adjustable changing benches, these toilets are designed to cater to the needs of individuals, their families, and caregivers.

The new facilities have been officially opened.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to address the needs of over 250,000 individuals across the UK who rely on such facilities.

Councillors Patsy Ellis and Rhys Baker, joint cabinet members for environment and waste, expressed the council's commitment to accessibility, stating that ensuring access to such facilities is crucial for residents and visitors alike.

“It is really important that those people are able to access safe, comfortable and accessible facilities when they need to,” the duo said.

“We believe it will make a real difference to those who live, work and visit here.”

They have also been beautifully decorated.

Providing Changing Places Toilets promotes inclusivity and empowers individuals to explore and engage in community activities.

The council's investment in inclusive infrastructure has garnered support from organisations such as Muscular Dystrophy UK, a co-chair of the Changing Places Consortium.

A spokesperson said: “It is essential that these facilities can be accessed with dignity and reassurance.

“The new addition at Wyndham Park will enable everyone in the community to visit and enjoy their time in the fantastic green space.”

They include a number of accessible features.

Councillor Paul Stokes, cabinet member for culture and leisure, emphasised the significance of providing diverse facilities.

“It means people are able to enjoy the freedom to explore their local areas and take part in the day-to-day activities that many of us take for granted,” he said.

“We’re proud to welcome lots of visitors to Wyndham Park and I hope the new facilities will mean disabled visitors have an increased confidence in travelling to explore our fantastic park.”

The first Changing Places Toilet opened in The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham last year, and South Kesteven District Council plans further additional facilities in Bourne.

This latest development aligns with the broader goals of the Changing Places Consortium, which advocates for the installation of accessible toilets in public spaces across the UK.

A map of Changing Places toilets throughout the UK is available online at www.changing-places.org/find

