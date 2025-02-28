Councillors on South Kesteven District Council have appointed a new lead member for Armed Forces.

Councillor Bridget Ley (Ind) was voted into the role to act as an advocate for the district’s Armed Forces community and represent the council at meetings such as the civilian/military partnership, during a meeting on Thursday (February 28).

Bridget Ley

SKDC has had a lead member, or champion, for Armed Forces since first signing the Armed Forces Covenant in 2012. However, the role was initially held informally and not appointed through full council.

Unlike appointments to outside bodies, the Armed Forces champion role was previously a rolling remit, usually ending only if the member stepped down voluntarily or was not re-elected. The council has since changed this, with appointments now made at the February meeting of full council for a term of two years.

The role includes raising the profile and needs of the Armed Forces community within South Kesteven District Council and externally, advocating on their behalf to ensure their voices are considered in all aspects of the council’s work, and providing a vocal presence for them.

Nominated by Independent Councillor Virginia Moran, Coun Ley highlighted her personal connection to the Armed Forces, noting that her father served in the army and that both she and her husband come from an air force background.

She also spoke about her experience working with the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA) and the Ministry of Defence Hospital Unit (MDHU).

"I have worked with lots of different levels of servicemen," said Ley. "I feel that I have a lot to give to this role and I’m more than happy to do it, but I can only say that it’s got to be the best person on the day voted in."

The title of champion was changed to lead member in September 2022 when Councillor Richard Dixon-Warren (Conservative) was formally confirmed at the council's AGM.

Coun Dixon-Warren was also nominated for the role and highlighted his experience as chairperson of the resurgent Lincolnshire Armed Forces Community Covenant Partnership, which includes local authorities, health services, military establishments, veteran organisations, and charities.

With recent headlines about Labour's plan to increase defence spending to 2.5% of national income by 2027, Coun Dixon-Warren asserted the importance of supporting the district's Armed Forces.

Ultimately, members elected Coun Ley as the new lead member for Armed Forces, with 24 votes to 19 for Coun Dixon-Warren.