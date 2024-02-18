A will company has launched a bereavement counselling service.

Four Seasons Future Planning, based in Grantham, launched the National Bereavement Advice Service on Friday (February 16).

The service helps people who have lost loved ones to show them what to do and how to access grief counselling.

Matt Wainwright, managing director of Four Seasons Future Planning in Grantham.

Managing director Matt Wainwright said the service is there to provide “support and help” for people through a “stressful time”.

He said: “We have an awful lot of people that when people pass away they don’t know what to do.

“It’s a stressful time, people don’t think straight and it can cause mental issues as well as physical.

The National Bereavement Advice Service will guide people through three stages after someone has died.

“This is why I have started this company.”

The service guides people through three stages. The first stage provides an A to Z guide on what to do after someone has died, including how to organise a funeral.

Stage two provides information on the financial side of it and then stage three signposts people towards organisations that provide grief counselling.

“I feel there is a big need for support and help, and it’s not just about speaking to a funeral director, there is the counselling as well,” said Matt.

He added: “Someone may be strong during stage one or two, but they may need counselling further down the line.”

Matt hopes the service will become a national name across the UK.

To find out more, visit https://www.nationalbereavement.com/.

People can also contact the service by email at admin@nationalbereavement.com or call 0300 13 123 53.

The service is based in Autumn Park Business Centre, Grantham.