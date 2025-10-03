A new online clothing boutique has been inspired by the owner’s love of fashion and determination to bring affordable styles to town.

Emma Oakes, 34, from Grantham, set up See That Girl Boutique in July and has been steadily growing her customer base through social media.

Operating from her home in Fifth Avenue, Emma offers a range of women’s clothing with free delivery across Grantham and national shipping available at a cost.

Emma Oakes, 34, set up See That Girl Boutique in July

“The inspiration came from the love of clothes and fashion and the fact there is such a lack of current options in Grantham,” said Emma.

“We want to offer people something different and fashionable but also keep the prices as low as possible to make it affordable for people.

“We are spending hours searching for the best quality clothes at the best prices so we can pass it on to the customers.”

Customers can order online with same-day delivery available in the Grantham area.

The boutique sells more than 60 individual items, with options ranging from casual to party wear.

Emma also provides collection services and aims to give Grantham shoppers the convenience of same-day delivery.

She explained that local support remains central to her plans.

“We’ll always offer free local delivery and make the effort to go the extra step with customers.

She enjoys the excitement of gaining new customers, sourcing and showcasing stock, and watching the business grow, though said it also brought some anxiety due to the risks involved.

“Customers who have purchased so far have all been over the moon with the quality of the clothes,” she said.

See That Girl Boutique aims to offer quality clothing at accessible prices.

“We have found that customers who physically come and see the products themselves and not just the pictures we are posting, are finding that we have lots of nice items that they want from us.

To help raise awareness, Emma has organised her first pop-up shop at the Royal Queen in Belton Lane tomorrow (Saturday, October 4) from 2pm to 5.30pm.

The event will showcase her latest stock, including items not yet available on the website, with exclusive on-the-day discounts and codes for future orders.

The business is building a following through Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Emma hopes the pop-up will give people a chance to see and try products in person.

“This event is about growing our business, meeting our customers face to face and showing the quality of our products.”

For more visit www.seethatgirlboutique.co.uk

See That Girl Boutique provides free delivery in Grantham and national shipping for customers further afield.

The new boutique offers more than 60 items, from casual wear to party styles.

Emma hopes that the future could include more pop-ups and even a physical display unit or shop could follow if the business continues to develop.