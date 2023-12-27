A new breakfast club for dads will launch in the New Year.

St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, will launch the breakfast club aimed towards dad with children aged between zero and five years old on January 6.

The breakfast club will be held on the first and second Saturday of each month from 8.30am until 10.30am.

St Wulfram's Church, in Grantham, will be launching a new breakfast clubs for dads in the New Year.

A spokesperson for St Wulfram’s Church said: “We are hoping to create a space in the church where dads can meet, chat and support each other - whilst the children play, have a sing song and meet new friends.

“We are also looking for a few dads and grandads who might be available and willing to support this group as they can offer their experience and support to first time dads.

“If you are a guitarist and would be willing to play for 15 minutes or so at these sessions, we would love to hear from you.”

Although the group is open to dads with children aged between zero and five, dads with older children are also welcome.

For more information, contact Mother Kate by emailing kate.hough@stwulframs.com.