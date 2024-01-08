Vectare Buses will start their new timetables today, (Monday, January 8) on Services 2X, 90, 92, 93, 94, 97, and Novus.

The services include connections to Bingham, Bottesford, Cotgrave, Cropwell Bishop, Farndon, Grantham, and Orston..

"Service 90 is extended to Nottingham Market Square and Fernwood on almost all journeys with bigger buses in use right throughout the day," said a spokesman from the company.

The new timetable starts today, Monday, January 8. Image: Vectare Buses.

"Journeys will no longer serve Lombard Street in Newark. Newark town centre passengers should use the Bus Station Bay A.

"On weekdays a small number of journeys in Fernwood will additionally serve the Suthers School.

"A small number of direct evening journeys are reinstated on weekdays and Saturdays following strong numbers of passenger requests. Passengers will no longer have to connect via Service 92.

"An additional weekday journey numbered 93B is introduced departing Bingham at 0750 and terminating in Bottesford following requests from parents in Bingham for a bus arriving in Bottesford before the start of the Priory Belvoir school day.

"Novus Direct increases to run every 20-25 minutes throughout weekday daytimes that we have new timetables starting on Services 2X, 90, 92, 93, 94, 97 and Novus today."

More information can be found at East Midlands - January 2024 Service Change - Vectare

