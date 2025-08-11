There was a real party in the park atmosphere on Saturday (August 9) as buskers took centre stage.

South Kesteven District Council answered calls for more music and cultural events in its parks’ survey by hosting a busking festival in Wyndham Park in Grantham.

Musicians sang, played guitar and saxophone to appreciative crowds on what was a glorious summer’s day and circus performers also provided entertainment.

Festival-goers, who included members of the Grantham Steampunk Society, sat on the grass and listened to live music, brought a picnic and explored all that Wyndham Park has to offer.

Deputy leader of the council, Paul Stokes (Ind), who is also cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Our Busking Festival proved to be a popular attraction in our summer calendar of events and was well supported.

“Our residents said they wanted more events and more music in our parks and we listened.

“It was a great day and gave people something different to do in the summer holidays, showcasing Wyndham Park at its best.

“It also served as a celebration of the park being awarded a Green Flag, ranking it among the nation's best for the14th consecutive year.

“Our hope now is the Busking Festival will grow to become a regular part of the town’s cultural calendar.

”Wyndham Park Café was open along with other features, such as the family Splash Pool.