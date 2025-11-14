A new café has opened in a town supermarket.

Costa Coffee has opened a new store inside Asda’s Grantham Superstore, offering shoppers the chance to enjoy the brand’s signature Mocha Italia coffee and freshly prepared food.

The company said the opening reflects its commitment to convenience, comfort and community.

Grantham shoppers can now enjoy Costa Coffee at Asda. Photo: Supplied

Tom Falk, Head of Property at Costa Coffee, said: "We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Asda and bring our much-loved Costa Coffee experience to shoppers in Grantham.

“This store is all about convenience and comfort – offering customers the chance to enjoy their favourite coffee in a friendly and familiar setting."

Ian McEvans, Vice President of Commercial Food at Asda, added: "While many competitors are closing their cafés, we remain committed to offering a café option for our customers.

Costa café offers signature coffee, food and modern seating for shoppers. Photo: Supplied

Asda and Costa aim to enhance in-store experience with new café. Photo: Supplied

“We are confident that Costa Coffee will deliver an excellent experience for shoppers who enjoy a quick brew or bite to eat."

The company said the opening is part of a wider effort by Costa Coffee and Asda to enhance the in-store experience, providing a welcoming space for visitors to relax, catch up with friends, and enjoy quality coffee while shopping.