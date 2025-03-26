A new charity has been set up to support a band’s mission to provide access to instruments, tuition and performance opportunities.

Bingham Community Big Band launched this week with an evening of live big band music and community celebrations at the Jubilee Hall at Bingham Arena.

The new charity aims to build on the legacy of music and secure a bright future for live music in the Nottinghamshire town.

Bingham Community Big Band

It is set to help improve musical abilities and confidence, showcase talent, step into the spotlight and share the experience with people from a range of ages and abilities.

The evening featured a performance from the newly formed community big band, showcased talents in and around Bingham and the second part saw professional musicians join the stage before a lively jam session closed the night.

Guests heard speeches from several key supporters of the initiative, including Bingham’s Mayor Gareth Williams who spoke about the importance of the arts in building vibrant communities and giving young people a space to thrive.

People interested in donating to the charity can do so at www.binghamcommunitybigband.com.

The evening was described by Nathan Bray, a member of the charity’s committee as a ‘fitting celebration of music and a powerful statement about the future of local arts in the area’.