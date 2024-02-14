A new co-ordinator has been appointed for a scheme to make the streets safer in town.

Peter Harrison has been appointed as the coordinator for Safer Streets, an 18-month project run by South Kesteven District Council which has seen over £260,000 funding granted to run a number of initiatives in Grantham.

Peter said: “I know the area well, having worked in relevant areas of the council over the 30 years I have worked here, and have worked with business, our partner agencies and the public throughout that time.

Peter Harrison

"I have already started the groundwork to get our projects off the ground and look forward to work alongside local venues, the police and the public, businesses, charities and volunteer groups, as well as the statutory agencies across South Kesteven to make a difference to safety and how safe people actually feel."

From the funding, 48 CCTV cameras will be upgraded or replaced and an increase in CCTV staff covering weekend evenings is planned.

There will also be more night and weekend patrols, mostly in Grantham, from SKDC’s neighbourhoods and licensing officers.

A self defence class ran in Grantham under the Safer Streets project.

Further patrols within the district will be conducted where necessary.

The Pub Watch Scheme has also been extended, providing training for staff operating the Ask for Angela initiative, where people feeling threatened in a public setting can seek help from bar staff or waiters.

A Home Safe scheme to help people who are vulnerable or under threat to get home safely, has been marked as a priority.

Other measures include: protection against drink spiking with Drink Safe Covers, anti-spiking bottle stoppers and test kits, organisation of self-defence classes and use some of the money to provide personal alarms and torches to women and girls to support their safe journey home.

Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), cabinet member for people and communities, said: “These initiatives will help improve the night-time economy in Grantham by making the area feel safer for those out and about.”