A new co-working initiative will launch to bring together independent business owners and creative entrepreneurs.

Cowork and Create will hold its inaugural event from 10am to 4pm on Friday (October 17) at Grantham House, on Castlegate, in Grantham, offering a day of collaboration and creativity for professionals seeking a supportive community.

The event invites entrepreneurs to work alongside others in a relaxed and inspiring environment while sharing ideas, sparking collaborations and supporting one another’s projects.

Entrepreneurs encouraged to connect and collaborate at Grantham House event. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Participants will also have the chance to develop accountability partnerships, network informally and receive advice on creating engaging social media content.

Event organiser and marketing consultant Deborah Firmstone said the concept aims to create more than just another networking event.

“It’s the start of a thriving community built on creativity, connection and mutual support,” she said.

Cowork and Create hopes to grow into a regular fixture, encouraging entrepreneurs across the area to connect and collaborate in a friendly, welcoming setting.

Spaces for the event are limited to ten attendees, with tickets priced at £20 per person.

Free roadside parking will be available nearby.

For more information or to book a place, visit www.queenbeeandco.co.uk or email Deborah at deborah@queenbeeandco.co.uk