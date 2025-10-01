A popular brewery has launched a new coffee brand.

Zest Brewery, which is moving from its Barkston Heath base to new premises at Gonerby Moor, has expanded its operations with the launch of coffee roasting business, The Pickled Pig.

Owner Kathy Britton explained that brewer Colin Church, who has worked with Zest for more than 15 years, brings his extensive experience to the new venture after training intensively in coffee roasting alongside her.

From hops to beans: Zest Brewery’s Pickled Pig hopes to serve unique roasts. Image: Supplied

Kathy said the business combines their collective decades of brewing knowledge with a passion for ethically sourced coffee beans.

The Pickled Pig range features ‘This Little Piggy’ from Brazil, ‘Crackle’ from El Salvador, and decaf ‘Pigs Will Fly’ from Colombia.

Most of the speciality Arabica beans are hand-picked, while blends may also include robusta beans to create signature flavours and darker roasts.

The Pickled Pig logo. Image: Supplied

Kathy said she enjoyed all of their coffees but admitted a particular fondness for Crackle, a speciality Arabica from El Salvador with rich chocolate and toffee notes balanced by fruit and nut flavours.

She also highlighted Pigs Will Fly, a Colombian decaf, and This Little Piggy, a Brazilian medium roast with toffee and lemon notes, adding that the range would grow further in the coming months.

All coffees are available as whole beans or pre-ground for espresso or cafetiere use.

Kathy Britton.

Colin Church, head roaster at The Pickled Pig, brings 30 years of brewing expertise to artisanal coffee roasting. Image: Supplied

Kathy said: “Brewing is a very technical scientific process driven by split-second timings and roasting coffee is much the same – a few seconds too long and your coffee can be over-roasted, too short and it will still be green.

“Luckily with Colin’s experience from brewing he is able to marry the two things together to bring his brewing skills to roasting coffee and creating some really wonderful brews.”

Colin, who joined Oldershaw before its rebrand, has been part of the team for over 15 years. Kathy calls him an ‘incredibly dedicated employee (and now friend)’ who is ‘very driven to brew the most amazing beer and now roasting great coffee’.

A coffee farm in Colombia where beans for The Pickled Pig are sourced. Image: Supplied

Samples are available at mobile bar events and at the brewery’s shop on Old Great North Road, near the Downtown roundabout.

Trial packs of 125g cost £3.99 until the end of October, down from £6.45.

Customers can also order online with click-and-collect options. Kathy hopes to expand distribution to shops, cafés, restaurants, and a supermarket already interested in stocking the range.

Hand-picked beans from Brazil, El Salvador and Colombia (pictured) are featured. Image: Supplied

She added: “Sometimes opportunity knocks at unexpected times and you have to decide whether to open the door or not. We were thinking about it at the end of last year and decided to go for it.

“With the real ale market in decline we needed a product which is still growing in popularity, as coffee very much is.”