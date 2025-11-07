A new council housing development has been completed, offering 20 town centre homes to people on a council’s housing register.

Knapp House, a partnership between South Kesteven District Council, Lindum Group and AJ Architects, provides one and two-bedroom properties in Swinegate, Grantham, designed to be affordable, energy-efficient, and sustainable.

The development complements the Georgian character of the area, reflecting careful planning to integrate with the town’s historic surroundings.

Guests gather at the official opening of the Knapp House development on Swinegate. Photo: SKDC

Coun Virginia Moran (Ind), SKDC cabinet member for housing, said: “The opening of Knapp House is not just about 20 new homes — it’s about opportunity, stability, and belonging.

“For many, this represents a fresh start — a place to build a future, put down roots and contribute to the life of our growing community.”

Darren King, managing director of Lindum Peterborough, highlighted the project’s wider impact, adding: “This scheme has generated an additional £1.6 million in social value, demonstrating how we can create benefits that go beyond the bricks and mortar.”

From left: John Ginnelly, Lindum Group construction manager; Edward Chambers, Lindum Group co-chairman; Kayleigh McColm, design manager; Coun Virginia Moran, SKDC cabinet member for housing; Darren King, Lindum co-chairman; Alison Hall-Wright, SKDC director of housing and projects; Steve Angus, Lindum Peterborough commercial director; and Martin Hall, Lindum quantity surveyor. Photo: SKDC

Knapp House has already gained national recognition, being shortlisted in the 2025 Inside Housing awards for Best Development under £5m.

Among those attending the official opening was Alison Clegg, whose late father Malcolm Knapp, a local historian, lent his name to the development.

Alison said her father, who lived on Swinegate, would have been proud to see the building named after him.

Coun Moran said the real success of the scheme will be measured by the community that forms within the development, as friendships and families flourish.

She added: “We look forward to seeing Knapp House thrive as we continue our work to ensure housing remains at the heart of our community’s growth and wellbeing.”