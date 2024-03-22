Plans to build 20 new council properties on a derelict site have been delayed after safety concerns around a facade that was hoped to be saved.

South Kesteven District Council wants to build one- and two-bedroom affordable flats on brownfield land in Swinegate, Grantham.

However, at a meeting yesterday (Thursday), cabinet member for housing and planning Phil Dilks (Ind) confirmed that a new planning application had been submitted after engineers raised concerns.

Swinegate, Grantham.

Historic England requested preservation of the facade at number 20, but engineers noted significant deterioration in the building since December, raising safety concerns.

Coun Dilks said: “Work has stopped at the moment due to the facade.

“Building control officials have visited that site and advised that although the building is not in any immediate risk of collapse, the council should submit a new planning application to demolish the facade and rebuild it in keeping with the original design with the original reclaimed bricks.”

The renewed plans are expected to go before the planning committee in April or May.

Meanwhile, some parking spaces in Watergate have been temporarily reopened.

The proposed development in Swinegate, Grantham.

The new Lindum Group constructions aim for inclusivity, energy efficiency, sustainability, and value.

They also reflect the Georgian character of Swinegate, with stepped rooflines and a mixture of wide and narrow frontages due to the development being in a conservation area.

Features to mirror the area's historic feel include prominent lintels, Dorma windows, and archways.

The development is next to the Watergate car park.

Upon completion, the exit onto Swinegate will close permanently, with entry and exit from Watergate.

Work has been delayed for the 20-home development in Swinegate, Grantham.

Elsewhere, Coun Dilks praised projects across the district including Elizabeth Road, in Stamford, Larch Close, in Grantham and Wellington Way in Market Deeping.

Committee chairman Coun Virginia Moran (Ind) praised the work to build the district’s housing stock, saying: “I don't think there's ever been such a proactive initiative to get more housing stock than there is now.”

She totted up more than 100 properties being built or prepared, adding: “Full marks to the team doing this, we asked them to get a wriggle on and boy have they done it.”

Coun Dilks said it was a “credit” to the housing scheme.

He noted the council's annual loss of 40-50 houses from their 5,900 housing stock, expressing the administration's aim to mitigate losses and increase housing availability for those in need.