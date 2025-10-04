A dance class owner is aiming to empower women, while they get fit and have fun.

Leanne Carr, who has been running classes with global programme SOS Dance in Sneinton, Nottingham for the past year, is now set to offer a new session in Grantham.

With an extensive background in dance herself — having trained at drama school, and worked as a professional dancer while living in London — Leanne is keen to help spread the joy of the sport and bring it to even more people.

Leanne Carr is launching SOS Dance Grantham. Photo: Supplied

“SOS Dance is an adults-only commercial dance class, mainly for beginners,” she said.

“It aims to empower women, build confidence, an give them an hour to themselves to just let go and have fun. It’s mainly music video style dancing, to new songs and noughties music.”

Having held the franchise in Nottingham since she moved back to the area last year to be nearer her family, Leanne is now following through on a long-term plan to have additional classes in Grantham in what she has described as a ‘full circle’ moment.

In fact, the sessions, which will take place on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8pm, will be held at Walton Academy — her former school.

“I looked around the dance studio last week, it’s very weird going back 20 years later,” she added.

“It is the same, just smaller than I remember it feeling when I was a child.

“I’ve always planned to open in Grantham.

“Dance is a different sort of fitness, I couldn’t run for an hour on a treadmill but I could easily dance for two hours — when you’re having fun time flies.

“It’s also a good way to see progress quickly, I think people can be nervous to come to a dance class, but when they’ve been coming for a few weeks they’ll see how much quicker they pick up the routines.”

Details for the classes and bookings can be found on Leanne’s Instagram @sos.leanne.