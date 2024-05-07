New details have been revealed for the reopening of a high street pub.

Klubhaus by The Bierkeller opens on Friday, May 17 in the former Sir Isaac Newton pub in Grantham.

The refurbished space will bring together three Bierkeller rooms including The Bierkeller Hall, The Bierkeller Lodge and Shooters Rack ‘n’ Roll games and sports bar.

The Sir Isaac Newton pub on Grantham High Street. | Image: Sir Isaac Newton Facebook

Dave Howarth, brand manager of The Bierkeller, said: “Klubhaus is a unique Bierkeller concept that we hope will be a great fit for Grantham and for the venue itself, which we

know was much-loved under its previous owner.”

“It’s been great connecting with local businesses and the community in Grantham so far and we’ve been blown away by how welcoming everyone has been.

“There’s also a great talent pool here.”

Across its three spaces, the new bar will offer regular live music and bar games including table football, English and American pool tables, darts and ping pong.

Bierkeller’s traditional food and drinks menu will also be on offer, including its iconic bratwurst, loaded fries and stone-baked Pizza by Doughboys.

A new beer garden and private hire space will also be on offer for customers.

An official opening event will be held on May 17 from 5pm, featuring food tasters and a live band.

Guests can RSVP and secure a complimentary drink by emailing klubhausgrantham@thebierkeller.com.