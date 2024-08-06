Drivers attempting to bypass a road closure put in place while improvement works are ongoing have forced highways bosses to rethink their diversions.

Lincolnshire County Council began upgrading Dysart Road in Grantham, from the A1 overbridge to Sankt Augustin Way, yesterday (Monday, August 5).

The 22-week project, extending into winter, will refurbish the road surface, drainage, footways, and kerbs.

Dysart Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

However, the authority announced updated traffic management measures for Dysart Road today (Tuesday), which is undergoing construction until December 2024.

The initial plan included a 24/7 closure of westbound Dysart Road and a block at the junction with Sankt Augustin Way.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “Unfortunately, a large number of vehicles attempted to access westbound Dysart Road when travelling north from Sankt Augustin Way, so we’ve had to block off this area to ensure the safety of road users and our workforce.”

The diversion routes which have been put in place. Image: LCC

To ensure safety, access to Dysart Road from this junction is now completely restricted.

“I know this additional piece of traffic management is inconvenient, but it’s essential to ensure no vehicles turn onto the closed portion of Dysart Road,” said Mrs Cassar.

Motorists aiming to reach the A52 or Morrisons will need to divert via Barrowby Road roundabout and retrace their route.

In response to problems with HGVs taller than 4.5 metres struggling with the low bridge on Harlaxton Road, the council has also established a new diversion route for these larger vehicles.

This route directs HGVs from Dysart Road onto Sankt Augustin Way, then through a series of roads, including Barrowby Road roundabout, before rejoining Dysart Road.

Costing £3 million, the works are part of Grantham's major roadworks announced in January.

For details on this and other roadworks, visit Lincolnshire County Council's website at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects