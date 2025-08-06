Work continues on Grantham’s £150million relief road, with the latest update outlining key milestones for July and plans for August.

New drone images released by Lincolnshire County Council show progress on both the west and east sides of the Grantham Southern Relief Road.

According to the council’s August update, July saw completion of the pond access road at Spittlegate roundabout on the west side, drainage installed around Pond B, and shear studs cut off in preparation for strengthening plates.

Work continues on both sides of the Grantham Southern Relief Road project. Photo: Facebook/Lincolnshire County Council

On the east side, drainage works were completed and a concrete channel was installed on the embankment.

In August, the focus shifts to removing and replacing trestle supports beneath the bridge launch area on the west, with teams planning to jack up beams to access the structures beneath.

Surfacing of the Spittlegate roundabout access track will also take place.

Bridge work and drainage progress as £150m relief road continues. Photo: Facebook/Lincolnshire County Council

On the east, crews will trim Type 1 aggregate and lay surfacing up to binder course level on the embankment.

Lane restrictions remain in place around the B1174 roundabout to allow construction of the haul route and site access, though no additional closures are expected this month.

The 3.5km road will eventually connect the A52 at Somerby Hill to the A1 and is hoped to support future growth in the area.

Fresh drone photos show progress on Grantham’s long-awaited new road. Photo: Facebook/Lincolnshire County Council

In February, the former Conservative administration at the council confirmed completion of the project would be delayed by a year due to a design flaw in the bridge.

No further announcements have been made regarding the road since Reform took over the authority in the May elections.