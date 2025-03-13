A new duck feeder has been installed in a park to encourage sustainable feeding practices and reduce the overfeeding of bread to park wildlife.

The feeder in Wyndham Park, Grantham, is part of the Feed Ducks Initiative and has been placed in several public parks across the UK to promote healthier alternatives for feeding ducks.

Matthew Knight, director of the initiative, said the machines are provided free to councils and thanked South Kesteven District Council for its pro-active support.

SKDC Parks Officer Sharon Haythorn at the Wyndham Park bird feeder. Photo: SKDC

“There’s a significant problem with bread overfeeding in public parks, and many councils try to ban feeding outright,” said Matthew.

“But it’s not the act of feeding itself; it’s just how it’s done. Our feeders are meant to encourage people to feed the ducks in a more sustainable way with healthier feed and smaller quantities, while still creating those family memories.”

"We’re pleased to partner with the council and local organisations to help improve the park and support the wellbeing of the wildlife,” he said.

Signage close to the feeder which helps educate visitors on safe and environmentally-friendly feeding practices. Photo: Supplied

The funding for the feeder comes from a £1 charge per dispensing, with 10% of the proceeds going to the Friends of Wyndham Park.

The group will top up the feeder, and funds raised from it will support biodiversity and park projects.

The feeder is made from 20,000 recycled plastic bottles and operates with a solar-powered, contactless system.

The bird feeder in situ in Wyndham Park. Photo: Supplied

The initiative educates park visitors on the harm of feeding ducks bread, which causes health issues.

Instead, it offers a healthier alternative while allowing families to continue the tradition of feeding ducks in a more responsible way.

On average, the initiative prevents nearly four tonnes of waste from being dumped into park waters, which helps reduce the levels of phosphate and nitrite, which are key contributors to blue algae growth.

It also results in a reduction in vermin populations in duck feeding areas.

The new installation follows a similar project in Holbeach and has been welcomed by the community and council.

It sits between the white bridge and the wooden bridge.

Cabinet member for environment and waste, Rhys Baker (Green), said: “We all have great memories of feeding ducks at the ponds with our families and friends. But using the wrong food is bad for the birds.

“Bread doesn’t have the right nutrition for ducks and is like feeding them junk food. Without the right diet, they will not be able to grow or make the right feathers to keep warm.

“Uneaten bird food pollutes our waterways, increases algae growth and can cause a build-up of silt, creating ideal conditions for diseases that threaten biodiversity in our rivers.

“This dispenser will allow residents to keep making those memories while making sure our ducks, birds and wildfowl stay healthy.”