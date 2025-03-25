A new boxing event aims to make the sport accessible for everyone, as well as raise money for charity.

The Scrap for Charity, organised by the Well-being Program, will be held on April 19 at The Royal Queen Pub in Grantham.

The event encourages ordinary people to take part in boxing, no matter what their ability is.

Patrick Ward (right) with James Laurie (left), who will be taking part in Scrap for Charity.

It will also raise money for good causes including the charity Mind, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and a charity supporting people with autism.

“The idea came from wanting to make boxing accessible for day-to-day people,” said Patrick Ward, owner of the Well-being Program.

Scrap for Charity

He added: “I wanted to launch this because it’s something that has been on my mind for a long time.

“Also, raising money is a big thing for me as I lost a friend to poor mental health a few years ago, so Mind is an important one.

Patrick wants to encourage 'day-to-day' people to take part in the event.

“Also, my auntie passed away and the air ambulance played a big part in trying to save her life.”

Patrick wants to encourage everyone to get involved, even if they have never boxed before.

He added: “Anyone can get involved, literally anyone.

Training for the event in April.

Scrap for Charity aims to make boxing accessible for everyone, as well as raise money for charity.

“The training will make your average man or woman have a good level of fitness and be able to box with confidence.

“People should get involved because it is a brilliant way to get into boxing, as well as to meet new people and become the best version of yourself.”

Patrick wants to encourage 'day-to-day' people to take part in the event.

Patrick hopes this will be the first charity boxing event of many that he arranges.

To sign up contact Patrick via Facebook at tinyurl.com/ScrapForCharity