Families are being encouraged to join a new church choir.

The new family choir launches at Grantham Baptist Church this evening (Thursday, February 6).

Minister Rob McGibbon said: “The aim is to build up a community.

Grantham Baptist Church. Photo: Google Maps

“There are so many families in the church, so we thought it would be good to provide a safe space for people to come and have fun.”

The group will be run by Rob’s wife Susan McGibbon and Ruth Crawford.

The Families Choir logo.

The church previously ran an adult choir, but not one for all ages.

Rob added: “It’s about reaching out and making more use of the building.

“It is a chance for people to come together and sing. Singing makes you feel better.

“Just come and be a part of a community and have fun!”

The choir will run every Thursday from 6pm until 6.45pm.

People do not need to sign up and can turn up on the night.