A new festival looks to be a town’s answer to Glastonbury.

The first ever Granthambury takes place at Arena UK in Allington on Saturday, August 10, from midday until midnight.

Alongside stalls, fairground rides and bouncy castles, tribute bands will play in the day and into the night.

“It is an event we have really been pushing for Grantham as there is nothing like this that happens in Grantham,” said an organiser behind the event.

They added: “There is Knipfest but there is nothing as big.

“There will be tribute bands, but we also have a lot of local acts. It’s about bringing the local community together as well.”

The line up includes: Mr Brightside Killers, The Eminem Show, Simulation Muse, The Dog Days Florence and Machine, Free 2 Decide, The System, Dom Brister, Alex Cavan, DJ Beatbox plus many more.

There will also be a licensed bar and food vendors available for visitors.

The organiser added: “It’s a family festival which you can take your kids down during the day but also somewhere for you and your mates to head down to later for the music.

“We are just trying to bring the community together and put on this big family event.

“It’s good for local businesses as well.”

Organisers hope this will be the first event of many, but the first one in August is about “testing the waters”.

The organiser said: “We are 100% looking to do more in the future as that is what we would like to achieve.

“We want to continue to hold this big festival event and maybe even move away from tributes in the future and have the real mccoy.”

To buy tickets, go to https://granthambury.co.uk/.

