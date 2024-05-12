Staff at a stately home aim to bring the community together with a new festival starting later this year.

Belton House, near Grantham, will be holding its first community festival on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.

From dance and art to music and demonstrations, the festival will bring organisations and members of the community together to showcase their work.

Charlotte Beaver, senior volunteering and community officer for Belton Estate, said: "For the first time, we’re hosting a community festival at Belton Estate to bring the local community together and open up access to art, heritage, and education, with a whole host of activities, talks, and demonstrations running throughout the weekend.”

Belton plans to hold a host of activities, demonstrations and talks along the two days.

It will also offer groups an opportunity to raise awareness of themselves.

Anyone who wishes to get involved can email beltoncommunityfestival@nationaltrust.org.uk and they will be sent an application to complete.

Applications need to be completed by next Friday, May 17.