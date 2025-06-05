A new fitness and play area has been officially opened at a town park, offering activity zones for all ages.

Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham, South Kesteven District Council and the Dysart Park Action Group unveiled the Rotary Fitness Suite and Play Area on Wednesday.

The £10,000 project was funded by the 35th anniversary Rotary Swimarathon, held in 2024, and supported by additional contributions from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The project funded by Rotary Swimarathon, UKSPF and SKDC officially opened on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied

South Kesteven District Council coordinated the installation. The zones cater to youngsters, teenagers and adults.

Lydia Gallagher, of the Dysart Park Action Group, said the equipment was already proving popular.

Rotary president Andrew Gregory opened the site, highlighting the club’s support for community projects.

The new equipment is already proving popular with children, teens and adults. Photo: Supplied

“I am delighted that we have been able to bring the project to completion for the benefit of the community,” he said.

He highlighted previous Swimarathon-funded installations at Wyndham Park, Gonerby Hill, Beedon Park and the Trent Road play area.

Karen Whitfield, SKDC’s assistant director for leisure, culture and place, thanked all involved.

The Rotary Swimarathon has been held every February since 1990.

This year’s event raised more than £50,000, with grants to be awarded in late June.

Next year’s event runs from 6 to 8 February 2026.