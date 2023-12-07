Volunteers with a “passion” for Grantham’s green spaces have launched a new community group.

The Grantham Green Spaces Forum will act as an umbrella for existing friends of parks groups - including Friends of Wyndham Park and Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park - as well as be a “community champion” for Grantham’s parks.

Elizabeth Bowskill, secretary of Wyndham Park Forum and a trustee of Lincolnshire Gardens Trust, said: “The new group will champion the value of the town's parks and green spaces, to ensure they are preserved and maintained to standards which befit their intended purpose, community recreation.

Elizabeth Bowskill

“Our ambition is to work with the council in the development and promotion of volunteering opportunities in the parks and green spaces.

Wyndham Park Image 2693238 Wyndham Park

“Longer term we would like to assist SKDC (South Kesteven District Council) and community groups in the development and delivery of associated improvement projects.

“We see this as an exciting opportunity to invigorate community interest in our parks and green spaces.

Dysart Park

“As such, we would love to hear from any sector of the community; groups, individuals, clubs and other organisations.

“The objectives of the Grantham Green Spaces Forum (GGSF) may be of particular interest to local businesses with social responsibility commitments.”

Queen Elizabeth Park

The group will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 in the Wyndham Park Bowls Club room at 7pm.

Anyone who would like to attend should email grantham.green.spaces@gmail.com.