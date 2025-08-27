A new growth grant of up to £15,000 aims to support expansion, innovation and job creation in the district.

Businesses across South Kesteven are being encouraged to apply for the new Business Growth Grant, which has been funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The scheme is designed to help local firms modernise operations, upskill staff, and develop new or improved products and services.

South Kesteven businesses can apply for grants up to £15,000 until September 30. Image: Stock

Eligible projects must deliver one or more of the following outcomes: creating or safeguarding jobs at risk, training staff to gain new qualifications or skills, and innovating to reach new markets.

Grants range from £2,500 to £15,000, with applicants required to provide 50 per cent matched funding.

Emma Whittaker, SKDC’s assistant director for planning and growth, said: “Businesses have seen significant challenges in the past year, with the rise of NI payments and the minimum wage, as well as the introduction of a new Employment Rights Bill.

“This grant will support businesses to create and safeguard jobs, and to innovate and develop new products and services.”

Applications are open to any sector, but businesses must be registered and based in South Kesteven.

Full eligibility criteria and application forms are available on the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.lincs-chamber.co.uk/south-kesteven-business-growth-grant/

The current window closes on September 30, with applications considered on a first-come, first-served basis. If funding remains, another application period will be announced.