A new gym promising to blend high-quality fitness with a strong sense of community has officially opened.

Field House Fitness launched on Friday (August 1) with its first ‘Friday Night Lights’ event, drawing more than 50 people to its unit at 6a Ruston Road in Grantham for a night of training, music and a barbecue.

Owner Ben Mitchell said he founded the gym to move away from the “commercial scale” fitness model, and instead create a space where people could lift together, support each other and grow stronger as a group.

New gym brings training, smoothies and support to Ruston Road in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

“We want to create a space where people connect, grow stronger together, and support each other’s goals,” he said.

The facility offers strength and conditioning classes, small group and personal training led by qualified coaches, and open gym sessions for those who prefer to train independently.

High-end equipment and a welcoming atmosphere are central to the gym’s design, aiming to cater to people of all fitness levels.

Ben and Kimberley Mitchell celebrate the new gym opening. Photo: Supplied

For those looking to refuel post-workout, the in-house Field House Fuel Bar offers smoothies designed to aid recovery and help build gains.

Ben hopes the space becomes more than just a gym, with a supportive environment and social elements forming a key part of the experience.

A free first session is available for newcomers, with bookings open via the gym’s Instagram page: @field_house_fitness.