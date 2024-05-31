Organisers have refocused two charity football matches to support a Grantham girl's dream trip to Paris.

The matches were planned for June 22 to support Eloise Alsopp's family after her terminal cancer diagnosis, and for July 27 to help Freya Birch, with Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, see the Eiffel Tower before losing her sight.

Sadly, Eloise, from Newark, died on Sunday, April 28.

Eloise Allsop and husband Daniel Allsop at their wedding

Matthew Ash, one of the organisers along with Sam Willis, said he was “saddened” by Eloise’s passing.

“It was surprising; we didn’t think that it was progressing that quickly,” he said.

“We were praying for her and sending supportive messages.

Eloise Allsop, Daniel and their two younger children

“Only a couple of days before, she had put a video online saying ‘I’m still fighting,’ so for her to deteriorate that quickly was quite a shock.

“She seemed a very joyous, bright, and happy person. She was very happy with Daniel, and they had a happy marriage for sure.”

Eloise’s funeral is on Monday, June 3, at 2pm, at Christ Church, Boundary Road, Newark.

Players in a previous year's event raising money for young peoples' wishes.

Since her death, organisers have made a respectful decision to refocus the funding for both charity matches towards Freya to give her the best possible chance of achieving her dreams.

However, they still plan to raise money for Eloise's family through future events, including music gigs.

“Eloise loved her music, so we’re going to organise a music night later in the year where we will get local singers to perform her favourite songs,” explained Matthew.

Freya Birch with Leicester's Ollie Chessum and a signed top which helped raise £350 for a previous fundraising event.

Freya, an eight-year-old from Grantham, battles Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, causing severe visual impairment.

Her wish is to see the Eiffel Tower before potentially losing her sight.

Her family has raised money and awareness for research, particularly by Odylia Therapeutics.

However, Matthew wanted Freya to have her own break.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for anyone wanting to make a donation.

Elsewhere, the organisers have made renewed calls for help in putting together the two matches.

Both tournaments are still set to take place at Newark Mary Magdalene/Thomas Magnus School.

The six-a-side tournaments promise exciting football while supporting worthy causes.

There are still spaces for teams to join, with the deadline to apply being about a week before each tournament (15 June for the first match).

Participants in the tournaments can join with a fee of £5 per player, with a maximum of eight players per team.

If the thought of playing for charity isn’t enough to tempt you, the Grove Inn pub in Balderton has offered to provide a free bacon bap as breakfast for all players in both tournaments.

Meanwhile, there is also a need for a couple of extra trained first aiders to help out due to the usual company which helps being fully booked.

Other volunteers needed include raffle ticket sellers.

A sports and spa therapist will be giving her time freely to offer sports massages for small donations to the event, and she needs a gazebo to operate under.

Anyone wishing to help can contact Matthew Ash via his Facebook page, or by calling 07593 289170.

The events are being sponsored by local businesses like Explorers Childcare of Newark and Alpha Asset Finance of Grantham, while Active4Today is supplying the pitches at a discounted price.