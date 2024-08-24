Works to create a new hospital garden are complete.

Staff and patients at Grantham Hospital can now relax in the facility’s new garden as work is complete.

The garden cost just over £60,000 to create.

The new garden at Grantham Hospital is officially open.

Ben Petts, ULHT charity manager, said: “We understand how stressful it can be coming to hospital and so to have a space where everyone can go and enjoy some fresh air and a break away from the hustle and bustle is so valuable.

“We all hope we will never need to visit the hospital, but if we do – we all appreciate a small area of sanctuary where you can have space alone with your thoughts or precious moments with loved ones.

“A lot of thought and care has been put into these gardens by our contractors at SPA Landscaping and also by members of the working group.

Ben Petts, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager.

“These areas really are going to make a massive difference for our patients, colleagues and visitors.”

Alex Anthony, of SPA Landscaping, said: “It has been a delight to create another garden for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust at Grantham and District Hospital.

“This is the largest of all the courtyards presented its own challenges due to the existing infrastructure.

The new garden at Grantham Hospital.

“We hope that due to the size of the new garden it will provide a great space that patients and visitors can enjoy and we look forward to seeing this new and beneficial area being used and appreciated by all.”

The garden is the second of three to be created across the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The garden at Lincoln County Hospital was created in May and a similar green area is to be created at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.