Work on the £158million Grantham Southern Relief Road project continues this month, with the latest works focusing on drainage and kerbing.

Lincolnshire County Council’s crews working on the west side of the site are laying kerbing for access around the Honda Roundabout pond and installing gabions to stabilise the banks at Pond B.

On the east side, teams are focused on drainage, backfilling and laying sub-base at the eastern abutment, with excavation work to continue behind the structure.

New works include drainage and kerbing as council continues relief road construction. Image: LCC

These activities follow a productive April, during which the team completed drainage works at the Honda Roundabout and advanced the concrete pours and wingwall installations on the east side.

Progress comes after the council confirmed in February that a design flaw affecting the bridge over the River Witham and East Coast Main Line had delayed the project by 12 months.

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), the former highways boss ahead of the elections, described the setback as “annoying” and said legal action would be pursued to recover costs.

Despite the challenges, the council remains committed to delivering the road, which will link the A1 and A52 to reduce congestion through Grantham.

Lane restrictions remain in place at the B1174 roundabout while construction continues.