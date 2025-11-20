Authorities have released photos, videos and more details of the devious ways criminals conceal illegal goods in Lincolnshire.

The images reveal hidden rooms, false walls, a medicine cabinet and even a ‘lazy Susan’ carousel employed to store contraband.

The release forms part of Operation Machinize, a multi-agency effort led by the National Crime Agency and Lincolnshire Police to tackle high street crime and organised criminal networks across the county.

False wall concealing a secret hide on Grantham High Street. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The operation removes illicit products and gathers intelligence to prevent further offences.

On October 7, a store on North Street in Bourne contained a hidden room stacked with 45,940 cigarettes, 1.4kg of hand-rolling tobacco and 752 vapes.

Officers also discovered a false wall on Grantham High Street concealing 15,180 cigarettes, 13.9kg of hand-rolling tobacco and 1,574 vapes.

Hidden room in a Bourne shop stacked with contraband. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A second Grantham shop on St Peters Hill yielded a further 1kg of hand-rolling tobacco and 6,000 cigarettes.

Lincoln officers uncovered a medicine cabinet with 4,880 cigarettes and 800g of hand-rolling tobacco on October 24, while Gainsborough police seized 4,500 cigarettes and 3g from a ‘lazy Susan’ behind a false plug socket on October 28.

Sergeant Steve Parker said the operations disrupt networks funding serious crime, while Inspector Paul Sands emphasised that each inspection removes unsafe goods from circulation and strengthens community safety.

“The effort criminals invest in hiding illegal goods shows just how vital it is to their operations. These sales don’t just break the law—they bankroll serious crimes such as trafficking, drugs and laundering, which harm society in countless ways.

“Each inspection gives us a chance to uncover intelligence and take unsafe, counterfeit products out of circulation.”

Police say that, overall, in the second phase of the operation they visited 37 properties across Lincolnshire — shops and homes — uncovering thousands of illicit tobacco products, a multi-million-pound mobile phone scam and £40,000 in cash believed to be linked to the proceeds of organised crime.

Illicit tobacco hidden in a medicine cabinet on Lincoln High Street. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Approximately 50 brand-new — fraudulently obtained — mobile phones were seized, as were more than 130,000 illicit cigarettes, 37,000g of hand-rolling tobacco and 2,000 vapes.

As reported previously, four arrests were made for possession of cigarettes infringing trademarks contrary to section 92 of the Trademarks Act 1994, with investigations ongoing.

Ten separate criminal investigations are now underway - three involve shop workers, seven relate to people operating the businesses.

‘Lazy Susan’ carousel used to conceal cigarettes at a Gainsborough shop. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A Civil Penalty Referral Notice was issued in connection with illegal working, while prohibition and enforcement notices are being issued on fire safety matters.

Residents should report suspicious activity via local teams, Crimestoppers or 101.