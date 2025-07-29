An Indian chef with more than 15 years’ experience working in London hospitality has opened a new restaurant in a historic town building.

Grantham’s Westgate has a new culinary destination with the soft launch of The Clove Bar and Grill on Thursday (July 24).

The restaurant occupies the historic 21 Westgate building, known locally as “The Tudor House,” which previously housed the long-standing Chinese restaurant Hop Sing for more than six decades.

Chef Mritunjoy Paul and his team prepare traditional recipes passed down through four generations. Photo: supplied

The Clove Bar and Grill is the realisation of chef Mritunjoy Paul’s dream to bring the flavours of his family heritage to Grantham.

Born in Calcutta and raised in Mumbai, Mr Paul has 15 years’ experience in the UK hospitality sector, including more than a decade at the acclaimed London restaurant Dishoom.

His recipes trace back four generations, blending the culinary traditions of Mumbai and Calcutta.

A selection of signature dishes served at The Clove Bar & Grill, showcasing authentic Indian flavours. Photo: supplied

Mr Paul first moved to the UK in 2008, working initially in Nottingham before joining Dishoom and later the City Pavilion in London.

A spokesperson for the company said: “It was during his time here that Mr Paul realised his potential to follow his dream of owning his own business.”

After purchasing a small Indian restaurant in Hull, he sought a larger venture and fell in love with Grantham and the historic Westgate property.

Guests enjoy their meal during the soft launch of The Clove Bar & Grill in Grantham. Photo: supplied

The menu at The Clove Bar and Grill reflects Mr Paul’s wide-ranging expertise and includes signature dishes such as clove lamb chops, butter chicken, honey sweet chilli chicken and traditional desserts like homemade gulab jamun.

“Customers are in for a treat due to Mr Paul’s vast experience and adaptability,” said the spokesperson.

The restaurant provides dine-in, takeaway, delivery and a private function room alongside a cocktail bar.

A close-up of a one of the meals served at The Clove Bar & Grill, expertly prepared by the chefs. Photo: supplied

Since taking over, the team has refurbished the kitchen with specialised Indian cooking equipment and refreshed the interior to create a welcoming and cosy atmosphere.

The Clove Bar and Grill honours the building’s history by promoting the venue as ‘The Tudor House,’ preserving its local identity.

General manager James Danby and specialists including curry expert Neshar Ahmed and tandoori chef Abdul Khan have joined the venture, ensuring a high-quality dining experience.

The team also plans to offer local employment opportunities and support community initiatives by providing a meeting space for groups and charities.

The official grand opening will take place on Friday, August 1, from 4pm.