After nine years of heading up Caythorpe’s adventurous youngsters, a beavers leader is looking for her successor to keep the group going.

Jenny Higgs has been at the helm of 1st Caythorpe Beavers, of the 1st Caythorpe and Duke’s Covert Scout Group, for nine years, and as the time has now come for her to step aside, the group is in need of a new leader.

Jenny, aka Tic Tac, said that what she has found particularly satisfying is seeing the Beavers increasing in confidence and skills as they move on to cubs and then scouts:

Jenny Higgs (far left) with the 1st Caythorpe Beavers.

“It's always great when young beavers come along for their first night away and are a bit nervous but soon settle in and scoff everything put in front of them.

“Similar with the adventurous activities, like climbing, caving, archery, often the older ones will encourage and congratulate the younger ones — that is particularly rewarding for a leader.”

Jenny began her role as leader when her son was a beaver at Caythorpe and was shorter than her - nine years later she said that he has just turned 16, is 6ft 4in, and a young leader with Caythorpe’s cubs group.

“Highlights for me are always camps,” she said, “While I have taken Beavers camping and it's amazing fun, the big ones I attended with Scouts, like Boy Scouts of America Camporee in Normandy in 2019 and two Lincolnshire Poachers (also international jamborees), will be lasting memories.”

Jenny said that she was also especially proud of how the beavers and cubs sections have developed and how everyone pulled together during lockdown.

But now the time has come for Jenny to move on from her role, the position must be filled as soon as possible, and new volunteers are also needed to support the Beavers and Scouts.

Marie Hall, group lead volunteer, said that in order to become a scout leader, you just need to be over the age of 18 and be willing to undergo a DBS check, and commit to a minimum of an hour a week to run meetings.

“While the group definitely isn’t at risk of closing, we do need more help to keep our beaver section open,” she said.

All other training will be provided by the scouts, and if you have a particular interest in areas such as outdoor cooking or crafts, your skills can be utilised.

“It can be whatever you want it to be,” she said, “It’s such good fun and when you see the younger Beavers spend their first night away and it’s their first time sleeping in a tent, it’s really heart-warming,” Marie added.

If anyone would be interested in taking over as leader of 1st Caythorpe Beavers, the scout group, or volunteering for any of the groups, email: 1stCaythorpe@granthamscouts.org.uk