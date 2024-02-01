A car retailer has opened up in town – and signed a 15-year lease at its new location.

Enterprise Holdings is running a car and van facility in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on the former Travis Perkins site.

Plans were submitted in June 2022 to build the Enterprise Rent-a-Car facility – and the rest of the site is currently being redeveloped in a bid to find a new tenant.

The new Enterprise facility in Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

Victor Ktori, head of office and commercial department at Savills Nottingham, said: “We are delighted to have successfully completed the letting at Harlaxton Road which shows that there is significant appetite for industrial units in Grantham.

“This property is the ideal high-profile site for Enterprise to expand their business.

“The company will occupy half of the site whilst the second trade counter unit is currently under redevelopment and on the market to let.”

Mill Hill Developments Limited handled the letting arrangements.