Lincoln’s old “Boris bikes” have found new homes, including with a Grantham community group that helps people buy affordable bicycles.

Nearly 150 orange hire bikes had been in place in 27 sites around Lincoln for close to 10 years but were removed in 2023 with councillors being told they were outdated and of "scrap" value.

However, 17 bikes were recently delivered to the Grantham On Yer Bike scheme in East Street, ready to be spruced up and put back into action.

Sandra Mullin with the bikes. | Image: Angie Greensmith

Sandra Mullin, who launched On Yer Bike in 2008, said: “They really are solid bikes, and this is an amazing gift.

“They are lovely; they’ve got a lot of weeds and shrubs because they’ve been grown over while they’ve been stored, so it's just a case of cleaning every single one.”

The scheme aims to get families, parents, and children out on their bikes.

Transport was paid via community fundraising. | Image: Angie Greensmith

On Yer Bike rganisers are hoping to hold regular open days on the first Saturday of every month with different themes such as ladies day or family days. On these days repair benches will be available, with guidance so people can carry out repairs to get a bike up to scratch. Those taking part will only have to pay for parts, rather than meet the full cost of a bike.

They are also looking at doing their own hire scheme to help people reach some of the more beautiful areas around Grantham such as Wyndham Park to Londonthorpe.

“It’s just lovely to know that all the years we’ve been doing this project, and we can still help the community. I don’t get paid for what I do; I do it for the love and care.

“We have too many families, including myself, that don’t get enough fresh air or exercise. It’s important that they get out there.”

Having a go on the bikes. | Image: Angie Greensmith

Although the bikes were gifted, On Yer Bike supporters raised £100 to get them transported from Lincoln to Grantham.

Other bikes from the former scheme have also found their way to new homes.

About 70 of the bikes have also been gifted to Ukraine, while a further 60 were donated to the Wheels for Life campaign elsewhere in the county.

Wheels for life aims to recycle 500 bikes in their first year and save 7.5 tons of waste.

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for transport and Grantham-based Councillor Richard Davies (Con) said: “We've tried to make the best of the old bikes and do some good with them instead of consigning them to the scrapheap.

“Hopefully what we've done will be enjoyed by others for years to come.”

The bikes that were introduced to the city in 2013 had 10 years in operation for tourists, local residents, and students to use around Lincoln.