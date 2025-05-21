A popular sports club is making its function rooms accessible for the first time.

Grantham Squash Club, based in Harlaxton Road, has received £35,000 from South Kesteven District Council’s share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to install a new lift.

The lift will help those with limited mobility and parents with pushchairs access the upstairs areas.

The upstairs bar area will be easier to access for people with limited mobility. Photo: SKDC

Chairman David Goodridge said the project goes beyond sport.

“We are absolutely delighted with this funding, which shows how the UKSPF scheme is working to make facilities like the squash club accessible to everyone – not just sports people,” he said.

“The need is evident: we regularly turn down enquiries for events which may involve elderly or infirm people simply because two staircases are involved, but this improvement will make such a big difference to what we can offer the community.”

Grantham Squash Club’s upstairs space is set to become more accessible for all users. Photo: SKDC

Last summer, the club installed electric doors to improve access to its gym, sauna, courts and toilets.

The lift is the next step in a long-term plan to make the venue fully inclusive.

Founded in 1961 as a community amateur sports club, Grantham Squash Club has a proud history of hosting national tournaments, town league matches and internal competitions.

The function room will offer more opportunities for community events and activities. Photo: SKDC

It also promotes social sports like doubles squash and racketball, which appeal to a broader range of ages and fitness levels.

Beyond the courts, the club also hires out its function space for events and classes.

The lift is due to be completed in the coming days.

For more information, visit granthamsquash.co.uk.