A community library is appealing to the community to join its new lottery to save the library from closing down after accruing a deficit of more than £2,000.

The Bottesford Community Library, which has been running for nearly 10 years and is a registered charity run by volunteers, welcomed nearly 5,000 visitors every year.

The town’s library cost £6,400 to run in 2024/25, however, last year’s income was £4,200, mostly from over-the-counter book sales, copying, and refreshments.

Bottesford Community Library. Photo provided by Maureen Smith

This resulted in a £2,400 deficit, which was met from the library’s reserves, leaving the trustees with no other option but to find a solution to boost funds.

After seeing other libraries across the country run a similar scheme, the trustees have decided to introduce the 50/50 Club Lottery, which supports both the community and the library.

Trustee Maureen Smith said: “We have got a lot of members that live in the village and we have got several new housing estates, and I am not sure that a lot of people know we are here.

“We are letting everyone know that we are here and they don’t have to use the library — although it would be lovely if they did — but to support us in raising funds that would be even better.”

Bottesford Community Library. Photo provided by Maureen Smith

The 50/50 Club Lottery will be drawn once a month, and people can buy a lottery ticket for £10, and half of the money raised will be given out in monthly cash prizes of up to £100.

Half of the money raised will be to support the library, going towards expenses such as electricity, phone, Wifi, and gas bills, rates and insurance premiums, and copying services and maintenance.

The value of cash prizes will depend on the number of entries each month.

Maureen added: “We weren’t at risk of closing down immediately, but our funds were getting quite low. What we had in the bank would only take us through, probably until early 2027, so we desperately needed to do something.

“Covid hit us quite badly as we used to be open seven days a week, but then we lost volunteers, and some of them just never came back.

“We had to reduce the hours slightly, but it also reduced our funds, so we've made various changes, in trying to save money with the utilities, insurances and things like that.”

Bottesford Community Library. Photo provided by Maureen Smith

To take part in the lottery, people can make contributions of £10 by standing order, or if by credit/debit card at the library or by cheque, there is a minimum of £30 sign-up, which is equivalent to three months.

Maureen added: “Please come and support us, we are all volunteers and are doing it for no reward.

“We would very much like the public to be behind us in helping to support and safeguard the library.”