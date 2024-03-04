A luxury car garage is to open in town.

Junction 17 Cars will be opening its second branch in Spittlegate, Grantham, on Thursday, March 7.

The garage sells luxury sports cars including Porsche, McLaren, Ferrari and many more.

Junction 17 Cars is to open in Spittlegate, Grantham.

It aims to bring “something different to the area,” said chief operating officer Jamie Lunniss.

He added: “We sell prestige luxury vehicles. There is not a garage like us in the area that sells these sorts of cars.

“We have the capacity of 150 cars and we are looking to grow. We are also going to look to employ at least six people.”

Junction 17 Cars first opened in Peterborough 16 years ago.

In choosing where to open its second, it used a postcode analysis system and found that Grantham was a prime location.

“We looked at Grantham before about 18 months ago, but when this site came up again we went for it because of the location,” said Jamie.

He added: “The goal is to open five sites in the next five years.

“It’s a difficult market at the moment. There are a lot of garages that have closed, but we seem to be setting the standard.”

The mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, has already paid a visit to the site ahead of its opening.

An official launch event is also planned after it opens.